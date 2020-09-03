-
KROQ/L.A.'s Stryker & Klein Debut In Mornings In San Francisco, Dallas, And Kansas City
ENTERCOM Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES morning show STRYKER & KLEIN debut in mornings TODAY (9/14) on 3 ENTERCOM Alternative stations: KITS (ALT 105.3)/SAN FRANCISCO, KVIL (ALT 103.7)/DALLAS, and KRBZ (96.5 THE BUZZ)/KANSAS CITY.
These ENTERCOM Alternative morning show changes are part of last week's restructuring (NET NEWS 9/10).
In SAN FRANCISCO, STRYKER & KLEIN replaces ALT 105.3's DALLAS in mornings.
In DALLAS, STRYKER & KLEIN replaces ALT 103.7 morning host MARK SCHECTMAN.
In KC, STRYKER & KLEIN replaces JORDIN SILVER & FRIENDS on 96.5 THE BUZZ.
