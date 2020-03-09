-
WNYL (ALT 92.3)/New York's Kevan Kenney And Bryce Segall To Host Nights And Overnights On All Entercom Alt Stations
September 14, 2020 at 7:24 AM (PT)
ALL ACCESS has learned that ENTERCOM Alternative WNYL (ALT 92.3)/NEW YORK's KEVAN KENNEY and BRYCE SEGALL will host nights and overnights, respectively across all 15 ENTERCOM Alt stations, beginning TONIGHT (9/14).
KEVAN joined ALT 92.3 in NOVEMBER 2019 and is also host of MTV's "TRL Top 10" and "Fresh Out Fridays."
BRYCE joined ALT 92.3 in JANUARY 2018. He previously spent four years at sister Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE.
