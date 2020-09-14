Maxx (Photo: Chorus Photography)

CHARLIE MAXX adds APD and production duties and shifts from nights to middays at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country WXTU/PHILADELPHIA, effective TODAY (9/14). In her new noon to 3p (ET) shift, she succeeds former Imaging Dir./Production Dir./midday host BRIAN MCKAY, who departed the station in JUNE.

PD MARK RAZZ, who had been filling in on middays since then, shifts his show to 10a-noon (ET). UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS new daypart show, ”Backstage Country," fills nights (NET NEWS 7/23).

MAXX was promoted from weekender to evenings at WXTU in 2019 (NET NEWS 9/4/19). Before that, she was part of the affiliate relations team at REELWORLD, and previously spent many years on the PHILLY airwaves at various stations. She began her career at the NEW JERSEY shore working at WAYV and WJRZ. In addition, MAXX served as the AC Editor at trade publication FRIDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK (FMQB). Her career has also included stops in WASHINGTON, D.C.; BALTIMORE; and at BEASLEY’s WJBR/WILMINGTON, DE.

