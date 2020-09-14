Maxx (Photo: Photo: Chorus Photography)

CHARLIE MAXX shifts from nights to middays at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country WXTU/PHILADELPHIA, effective TODAY (9/14) according to a post on her FACEBOOK page. She succeeds former Imaging Dir./Production Dir./midday host BRIAN MCKAY, who departed the station in JUNE. PD MARK RAZZ has been filling in on middays since then.

MAXX was promoted to weekender to evenings at WXTU in 2019 (NET NEWS 9/4/19). Before that, she was part of the affiliate relations team at REELWORLD, and previously spent many years on the PHILLY airwaves at various stations. She began her career at the NEW JERSEY shore working at WAYV and WJRZ. In addition, MAXX served as the AC Editor at trade publication FRIDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK (FMQB). Her career has also included stops in WASHINGTON, D.C.; BALTIMORE; and at BEASLEY’s WJBR/WILMINGTON, DE.

