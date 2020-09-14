Sold

SALT OF THE EARTH BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Gospel KEES-A/GLADEWATER, TX and K243CU/LONGVIEW, TX to LA PROMESA FOUNDATION for $125,000.

In other filings with the FCC, Silent STAs were requested by MY BRIDGE RADIO (K257GW/NEBRASKA CITY, NE, "preparing to move equipment") and THEDOVE MEDIA, INC. (K300BE/ASHLAND, OR, destroyed by ALMEDA Fire).

And MIDLAND MEDIA, INC. has closed on the sale of Rock WJAA/AUSTIN, IN to SOCIAL BUTTERFLY MEDIA, LLC for $400,000.

