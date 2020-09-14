Cabana Joins Rankings

ADLARGE's CABANA podcast network has been added to TRITON DIGITAL's Podcast Metric Reports. CABANA podcasts will begin appearing in the rankings starting with the AUGUST 3-30 reporting period.

“Providing the advertising community with a thorough understanding of the size and scope of the CABANA podcast portfolio and its titles is essential to our continued commitment to transparency and accountability,” stated ADLARGE/CABANA Co-Founder/Co-CEO CATHY CSUKAS. “TRITON DIGITAL’s Podcast Metrics Report is highly regarded by the advertising community for independent measurement and comparative data on podcast networks and titles. We are confident that our debut will affirm the strength of the cabana podcast portfolio and its value to advertisers.”

“We are pleased to welcome CABANA and its titles to our Podcast Reports,” said TRITON DIGITAL Pres./Market Development JOHN ROSSO. “Our reports will provide cabana and the advertising community with independently validated data that will increase their visibility within the global podcast landscape. With the addition of CABANA’s podcast titles, advertisers and their agencies will have a more complete view of the top podcasts in the market today.”

« see more Net News