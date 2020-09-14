Johnson (Photo: SoonerSports.com)

Former OKLAHOMA UNIVERSITY football assistant coach and Dir. of Operations MERV JOHNSON has announced his retirement as the SOONERS' radio analyst. JOHNSON, 84, had called the SOONERS games alongside BOB BARRY SR. and, most recently, TOBY ROWLAND since 1999. ROWLAND will continue with TEDDY LEHMAN and GABE IKARD as analysts and CHRIS PLANK as sideline reporters.

"I felt very fortunate to have coached and broadcasted for so many years," said JOHNSON. "Year in and year out I've been so proud to be associated with such a great university and football program. I'm looking forward to spending time with my family. My family is all around me here. I'm going to love watching the games with them."

"Not many men have been more ingrained with OU and football than MERV JOHNSON," said Athletics Dir. JOE CASTIGLIONE. "For 70 years, he played, coached and broadcasted the sport, and regardless of which role he was in, he was always a delight to the fans. We all owe a debt of gratitude to MERV for serving SOONER football and all of us so well."



ROWLAND said, "MERV JOHNSON is an OKLAHOMA icon. Working alongside him for the last nine years has been one of the greatest thrills of my career. We're going to miss him in our booth immensely."

