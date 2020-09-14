Monk (Photo: @JimKFGO)

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KFGO-A-K231CV/FARGO reporter JIM MONK has exited the station due to pandemic-related budget cuts, reports the FARGO FORUM's MIKE MCFEELY.

MONK's layoff, along with the exit of TOM JENNINGS in early SUMMER has cut KFGO's fulltime newsroom staff from four reporters to two, with one part-timer.

Many reporters around the country continue to be laid off because of the economic effects of the pandemic. I'm one of them. https://t.co/AjA0e7sXgI — Jim Monk (@JimKFGO) September 12, 2020

