Sally Takes Aim At Mississippi & Alabama (Photo: CNN)

TROPICAL STORM SALLY is now HURRICANE SALLY and expected to hit the SOUTHEAST coast of LOUISIANA, just brushing NEW ORLEANS, as a Category 2 hurricane (winds of 129 mph or greater) TUESDAY (9/15) morning. This latest storm hits the GULF COAST less than three weeks after HURRICANE LAURA caused widespread damage from wind, rain and storm surge, according to CNN. MISSISSIPPI and ALABAMA are now more the main targets to feel the brunt of this slow-moving storm.

LOUISIANA Governor JOHN BEL EDWARDS declared a declared a state of emergency, and NEW ORLEANS officials have ordered residents to evacuate due to the wind, rain and life-threatening storm surge. MISSISSIPPI Gov. TATE REEVES signed a preliminary state of emergency, and Gov. KAY IVEY issued a state of emergency for ALABAMA.

ALL ACCESS will keep you informed on what radio stations in NEW ORLEANS and those in surrounding areas of SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA as well as MISSISSIPPI and ALABAMA are doing to keep their audiences up to date on this dangerous storm.

If you have information to share on your stations' efforts, just click here.

« see more Net News