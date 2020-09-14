Sally To Hit Gulf Coast (Photo: CNN)

TROPICAL STORM SALLY is expected to hit the SOUTHEAST coast of LOUISIANA, including NEW ORLEANS, as a Category 1 hurricane (winds of 74 mph or greater) TUESDAY (9/15) morning. This latest storm hits the GULF COAST less than three weeks after HURRICANE LAURA caused widespread damage from wind, rain and storm surge, according to CNN. MISSISSIPPI and ALABAMA will also feel the brunt of this slow-moving storm.

LOUISIANA Governor JOHN BEL EDWARDS declared a declared a state of emergency, and NEW ORLEANS officials have ordered residents to evacuate due to the wind, rain and life-threatening storm surge.

ALL ACCESS will keep you informed on what radio station in NEW ORLEANS and surrounding areas of SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA are doing to keep their audiences up to date on this dangerous storm.

If you have information to share on your stations' efforts, just click here.

