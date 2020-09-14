Fountaine & Pascoe

MOTOWN RECORDS and EMI RECORDS have launched MOTOWN RECORDS U.K. EMI has promoted ROB PASCOE to the new position of Managing Dir. of MOTOWN RECORDS UK and AFRYEA HENRY-FONTAINE to Marketing Dir.

EMI Pres. REBECCA ALLEN said, “The music of MOTOWN has long influenced BRITISH culture and continues to provide the ultimate creative inspiration for generations of artists and fans. With the launch of MOTOWN RECORDS in the U.K., with a dedicated team and resources, we’re looking forward to bringing the music of this culture-defining label and its artists to the widest possible audiences as well as building an energizing and inspiring new roster at the label.

"ROB and AFRYEA are two of the most inspiring executives within the music business. Having already worked incredibly closely with the MOTOWN TEAM in the U.S. I have no doubt that their energy and ambition will lead this label into a very exciting new chapter in its history.”

MOTOWN Pres. ETHIOPIA HABTEMARIAM added, “The past five years have been a period of tremendous global growth for MOTOWN, through artist development that’s central to our company’s 60-year history and via entrepreneurial partnerships that have greatly expanded our reach.

"The timing could not be more perfect for the launch of MOTOWN RECORDS UK, and I’m looking forward to working closely with REBECCA, ROB and AFRYEA as we sign and develop exciting new BRITISH talent, expand our platform for Black entrepreneurship in the U.K. and guide MOTOWN towards even greater global success.”

« see more Net News