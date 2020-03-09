Coming Next Monday

REBA MCENTIRE is hosting a new podcast for SPOTIFY with the debut of "LIVING & LEARNING WITH REBA MCENTIRE" next MONDAY (9/21). A trailer has been posted in advance of the debut. Listen below.

The podcast, co-hosted by MCENTIRE's close friend and sitcom co-star MELISSA PETERMAN, will offer celebrity conversations with guests like DOLLY PARTON, JANE FONDA, KARAMO BROWN and GLENNON DOYLE, discussing life experiences and learning.



