New Podcast

Country artist JOHN BERRY and his wife ROBIN are launching a podcast this FRIDAY (9/18) with the debut of "FAITH, FAMILY & FRIENDS."

The interview show will debut with three episodes, including the late CHARLIE DANIELS' last interview, plus a show with former UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA football coach VINCE DOOLEY and his wife BARBARA. Scheduled guests include KIM CAMPBELL, MEGAN ALEXANDER, RICHIE FURAY, SCOTT HAMILTON, T. GRAHAM and SHEILA BROWN and WSM-A/NASHVILLE morning host BILL CODY.

“We are very excited to share these conversations with friends, both those we have known for many years and new friends we have recently met,” said JOHN and ROBIN BERRY in a press release quote attributed to both. “We know you will enjoy learning how their lives and careers have been impacted by their faith, family and friends as much as we have."

JOHN BERRY is best known for his seven top 10 hits in the '90s, including the #1 "Your Love Amazes Me."

