Third Round

JACOBS MEDIA, partnered with the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU, is recruiting stations to participate in the consultancy's third COVID-19 study of listener habits. The study surveys stations' listeners on their behaviors during the pandemic, with the new study focusing on holiday spending intentions like shopping on BLACK FRIDAY, how much they intend to spend (and where), and other information to help stations reach and serve listeners during the holidays.

The survey is open to commercial radio stations in the U.S. and CANADA only; participation costs a $250 processing fee per station, and participating stations will receive two reports, a total report and station-specific data (if the station reaches the 75-response mark). Registration is open through SEPTEMBER 25th, with the survey in the field SEPTEMBER 29th-OCTOBER 1st and a webinar and individual station results delivered during the week of OCTOBER 5th.

Register by clicking here.

