Combs (Photo: David Bergman)

Congratulations to RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's LUKE COMBS, who earned the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his current hit, "Lovin' On You."

Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; COLUMBIA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion SHANE ALLEN; SMN VP/National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS, Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH and Assoc. Dir./Promotion & Artist Development OLIVIA LASTER; COLUMBIA Dir./WEST COAST Promotion PAIGE ELLIOTT, Mgr./SOUTHWEST Promotion MARK JANESE, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion LAUREN LONGBINE, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion LYNDSAY CHURCH, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion MARK GRAY, Promotion Specialist CHRISTY GARBINSKI and COLUMBIA Specialist PAUL GROSSER.

