WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE has signed singer/songwriter IAN MUNSICK to its artist roster. The WYOMING native's current team includes NOT A PUBLIC FUGURE MANAGEMENT/ THE ERY WOOSLEY CO., UNITED TALENT AGENCY and UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING. He will release his first major label track, "Long Haul," on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th.

“I’ve always aimed to work with good humans,” said MUNSICK. “If you don’t have good humans on your team, longevity goes out the window and so does the potential to make a difference in the world. WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE is an ideal home not only because of their admiration for authenticity, but also because of their genuine, family-like workforce. From the executives all the way down to their boots on the ground, every member of the WMN staff loves his or her job.

"I never thought I would sign a record deal without physically meeting a single label representative, but that just goes to show how confident I am in their ability to amplify and nurture my artistry," he continued. "I really believe that WARNER is the final ingredient to round out my team, and I cannot wait to show the world what we got cooking.”

