Top 10 National Advertisers

MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 radio advertiser chart for SEPTEMBER 7-13, 2020 has iHEARTRADIO podcast, app, and event promos taking four of the top 10 slots. Promos for iHEART podcast "AMERICAN SHADOWS" jumped from 6th to first this week, with BABBEL leaping from 13th to second place.

The Top 10:

AMERICAN SHADOWS (iHEART PODCAST NETWORK) (last week #6; 49446 instances) BABBEL (#13; 59300 instances) THE HOME DEPOT (#2, 44761) GEICO (#7: 43263) PROGRESSIVE (#4; 41076) CRIMINALIA (iHEART PODCAST NETWORK) (#5; 40846) iHEARTRADIO (#1; 39567) LOWE'S (#3, 35097) iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#10; 34693) INDEED (#15; 34454)

