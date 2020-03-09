ASCAP Awards

The AMERICAN SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS, AUTHORS AND PUBLISHERS (ASCAP) will recognize the winners of its 2020 ASCAP Christian, Country and LONDON Music Awards using the social media format it developed earlier this year. Beginning in OCTOBER and continuing through mid-NOVEMBER, each event will take over ASCAP's social media channels with exclusive photos, performances and video acceptance speeches shared by top songwriters, composers and publishers. The same concept was executed during the PRO's Pop, Screen, Latin and Rhythm & Soul Music Awards earlier this year in JUNE and JULY (NET NEWS 07/15).

Here are the full list of award dates:

•ASCAP Christian Music Awards: OCTOBER 7-8

•ASCAP LONDON Music Awards: OCTOBER 21-22

•ASCAP Country Music Awards: NOVEMBER 9-12

"As we saw in JUNE and JULY, these virtual awards events give us a much-needed reason to smile, laugh and celebrate together during this difficult time," said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and Pres. PAUL WILLIAMS. "It is beautiful to see the outpouring of love and support as friends, family and fans cheer on the creators behind their favorite songs. Our members are the heart and soul of ASCAP, and we look forward to honoring the outstanding contributions of our Christian, Country and LONDON-based songwriters this fall."

