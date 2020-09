Nicole Alvarez

ENTERCOM Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES middayer NICOLE ALVAREZ adds middays at five ENTERCOM Alternative stations, beginning TODAY (9/14):

WSFS (104.3 THE SHARK)/MIAMI; KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE; KNRK (94/7 FM)/PORTLAND; KXTE (X107.5)/LAS VEGAS; and WQMP (FM 101.9)/ORLANDO, beginning TODAY (9/14).

She replaces DEENA LANG at 104.3 THE SHARK in MIAMI, ALYSSA BOCCUZZI at 107.7 THE END in SEATTLE, PEPPER at 94/7 in PORTLAND, AUDREY at X107.5 in LAS VEGAS, and MEL at FM 101.9 in ORLANDO following last week's widespread ENTERCOM Alternative changes (NET NEWS 9/10).

NICOLE is from MIAMI and began her career in JACKSONVILLE at former Alternative WPLA (THE PLANET).

