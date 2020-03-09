Proffit

NASHVILLE music industry veteran JACKIE PROFFIT joins NASHVILLE-based non-profit MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE (MHA) as Executive Assistant to CEO/Founder TATUM ALLSEP. In her new role, she will assist with research, strategy and daily operations. MHA provides free healthcare advocacy and support to more than 11,000 music industry members across the U.S.

PROFFIT previously spent 18 years in the NASHVILLE office of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization of ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL, most recently as Liaison/Radio & Entertainment Development, and Senior Specialist in the department before that. She departed ALSAC during a round of COVID-19-related layoffs in MAY (NET NEWS 5/11).

Prior to joining ST. JUDE in 2002, PROFFIT held positions in Promotion/Marketing at DREAMWORKS RECORDS and ARISTA RECORDS NASHVILLE, and booked celebrity talent for WESTWOOD ONE’s nationally syndicated radio shows. She was also an on-air entertainment update contributor at KPLX/DALLAS.

“JACKIE’s enthusiasm and passion for the mission of MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE, combined with her longtime commitment to the greater good of the music industry, make her the perfect addition to our already incredible team of women,” said ALLSEP. “Her vast experience in both the music and the non-profit sectors will be invaluable to MHA now and moving forward, especially since we’ve experienced a 200% increase in advocacy cases since MARCH.”

