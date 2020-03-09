-
Black Eyed Peas Pair With Barefoot Wine
September 14, 2020 at 10:14 AM (PT)
The BLACK EYED PEAS have teamed with BAREFOOT WINE for an augmented reality (AR) experience for consumers. BAREFOOT created and launched a new app where consumers scan the "foot" on the BAREFOOT wine label to hear a new version of BEP's new single, VIDA LOCA and see a 3D animated performance from the group. The app is interactive and the more BAREFOOT products in the frame, the music you can hear.
Each label scan raises $1 for CORE (Children Of Restaurant Employees) and the AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY. Consumers can also enter to win a chance to win a virtual meet & greet with the BLACK EYED PEAS.
Get more at bandtogether.barefootwine.com.
