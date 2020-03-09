Latest LP

The BLACK EYED PEAS have teamed with BAREFOOT WINE for an augmented reality (AR) experience for consumers. BAREFOOT created and launched a new app where consumers scan the "foot" on the BAREFOOT wine label to hear a new version of BEP's new single, VIDA LOCA and see a 3D animated performance from the group. The app is interactive and the more BAREFOOT products in the frame, the music you can hear.

Each label scan raises $1 for CORE (Children Of Restaurant Employees) and the AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY. Consumers can also enter to win a chance to win a virtual meet & greet with the BLACK EYED PEAS.

Get more at bandtogether.barefootwine.com.





