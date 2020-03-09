Latest LP

Branding consultancy FLYTEVU.COM has launched a new program with BLACK EYED PEAS, in partnership with BAREFOOT WINE. BAREFOOT created and launched a new app where consumers scan the "foot" on the BAREFOOT wine label to hear a new version of BEP's new single, VIDA LOCA, and see a 3D animated performance from the group. The app is interactive, and the more BAREFOOT products in the frame, the more music you can hear.

Each BAREFOOT label scan raises $1 for CORE (Children Of Restaurant Employees) and the AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY. Consumers can also enter to win a chance to meet the BLACK EYED PEAS.





