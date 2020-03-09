-
iHeartMedia/Philadelphia's Loraine Ballard Marries Gilberto Gonzales
September 14, 2020
ALL ACCESS sends much love and a bunch of warm n' fuzzies to iHEARTMEDIA/PHILLY News & Public Affairs Director/on-air personality LORAINE BALLARD on her marriage to longtime fiance GILBERTO GONZALES during a virtual wedding, live-streamed, this past SATURDAY (9/12).
LORAINE is an icon in the market and the cluster having been with that group of stations since 1982!
The wedding was originally scheduled for MARCH and then COVID-19 got in the way.
Please send congrats to LORAINE & GILBERTO, here.
