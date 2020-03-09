Goldstein

You'll be forgiven for being confused by the proliferation of podcast charts, especially since it seems like there are different podcasts on each chart, with no consistency and no single authoritative source. That vexes AMPLIFI MEDIA's STEVE GOLDSTEIN, too, and in his latest AM-FM-PODCAST column for ALL ACCESS, he explains what statistics go into determining podcast rankings, what metrics are misleading, and which charts measure what and how.



Read "Chartapalooza: Why Every Podcast Chart Is So Different" by clicking here.

