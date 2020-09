Gregr

ENTERCOM Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE longtime morning host GREGR adds mornings on ENTERCOM Alternative KNRK (94/7 FM)/PORTLAND, OR and KKDO (ALT 94.7)/SACRAMENTO.

GREGR replaces GREG GLOVER on 94/7 in PORTLAND. Mornings were previously jockless at ALT 94.7 in SACRAMENTO.

