ENTERCOM Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES afternooner MEGAN HOLIDAY adds afternoons at ENTERCOM Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE and middays at KBZT (ALT 94.9)/SAN DIEGO, KKDO (ALT 94.7)/SACRAMENTO and KRBZ (96.5 THE BUZZ)/KANSAS CITY, beginning TODAY (9/14).

MEGAN replaces WALT FLAKUS at 107.7 THE END in SEATTLE; ALYSSA HABERMAN at ALT 94.9 in SAN DIEGO; and JERINEY at 96.5 THE BUZZ in KANSAS CITY. Middays were previously jockless in SACRAMENTO.

She continues to host PM Drive on KITS (ALT 105.3)/SAN FRANCISCO.

