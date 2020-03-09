QGoLive Affiliates

ADLARGE MEDIA has signed up three new affiliates for the QGOLIVE remote audio platform.



The new affiliates include VILLE PLATE BROADCASTING CO. Classic Hits KVPI-F (CLASSIC HITS 92.5)/VILLE PLATTE, LA; COLOFF MEDIA Oldies KCFI-A/CEDAR FALLS-WATERLOO, IA; and LAKES MEDIA Country WLUS (US 98.3)/CLARKSVILLE, VA.



The RV

The "QGOLIVE Road Trip" with the app's JAMES COPELAND traveling the country is currently in north central MINNESOTA and will next head back through SOUTH DAKOTA and NEBRASKA on the way to KANSAS.

« see more Net News