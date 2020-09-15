New

Former CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock WXMX (98.1 THE MAX)/MEMPHIS morning personality DRAKE HALL is returning with a weekly podcast.

HALL is hosting “THE DRAKE HALL MEMPHIS WEEKLY PODCAST,” distributed by the RADIO BUTTON NETWORK. In addition to the podcast, HALL plans to offer web content, social media, live stream, newsletters, an app, and more.



HALL said, “There’s really only one reason for doing this. There’s nothing going on in the world and I’m bored.”



RADIO BUTTON NETWORK Pres. ADAM GOODMAN said, "There is so much more to offer audiences when you embrace the entirety of available media for radio personalities which are not only AM/FM radio but adding podcasts, live stream, social media, blogs, apps, video, newsletters and more.”

