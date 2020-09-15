For The Future

In his most recent blog PARAGON MEDIA STRATEGIES’ MIKE HENRY addresses the idea of public media – television and radio – consolidating for mutual benefit. And over the past few years we have seen that strategy begin to take hold.

Much of this has been possible due to the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING’s COLLABORATIVE OPERATIONS AND SERVICES (OCS) grant program, which has supported new business models for local, regional and national collaborations involving dozens of public media operations.

Just this week new collaborations have been announced in OHIO, VERMONT and GEORGIA, and, earlier this year, in COLORADO.

HENRY said, “The public media consolidation craze will snowball quickly over the next year or two as the harsh realities of a post-COVID economy settles. One can only hope the results are mostly positive and non-commercial media can avoid the dumbed-down content that has plagued commercial radio since their consolidation began with the passing of the 1996 Telcom Act.”

