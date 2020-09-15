Edge

CAPITOL BROADCASTING launched an app-based radio station out of its RALEIGH, NC headquarters back in 2018. Branded as 95.7 THAT STATION. it also broadcasts to portions of the RALEIGH-DURHAM market on W239CK 95.7.

Radio programming veteran CHRIS EDGE has now been named as its PD. The station is Triple A-based with a strong lean toward Americana and roots music. EDGE will also be back on the air with the 8a-1p shift.

EDGE said, “I am thankful to BRIAN MALONEY for the opportunity to work for this amazing company and develop this incredible brand. Download the App!”

EDGE’s radio career includes many years in the NORTH CAROLINA radio before stints in WNOU/INDIANAPOLIS and KGSR/AUSTIN. He returned to RALEIGH in 2012 as Sr. VP/Programming for iHEART. EDGE can be reached at cedge@thatstation.net, or at (919) 890-6141

« see more Net News