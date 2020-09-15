Hiring

iHEARTMEDIA's BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK is looking to fill some job positions.

BIN Pres. TONY COLES told ALL ACCESS, "At a time when so many are out of work, I wanted to make sure folks know that there are still some great opportunities.

"We are excited about the rapid growth of the BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK and the number of stations that have joined the BIN family. In order to provide both national and local news coverage for our new markets, we need to expand our news team.”

Resumes should be sent to BIN Dir./News Operations TANITA MYERS at tanitamyers@binnews.com.

For more information check here.

« see more Net News