Jim Meyer

SIRIUSXM CEO JAMES E. MEYER intends to retire on DECEMBER 31, 2020. Upon MEYER's retirement, JENNIFER C. WITZ, currently Pres./Sales, Marketing and Operations, will become the Company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Chairman Of The Board GREGORY B. MAFFEI stated, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank JIM for his outstanding service, helping to create the leader in audio entertainment in NORTH AMERICA. During his tenure as CEO, SIRIUSXM has grown to become a diversified audio entertainment provider that is poised to reach more than 150 million people, the largest addressable digital audio audience in NORTH AMERICA. We are a better company for his stewardship. We look forward to continuing to work with him on the Board and to build on SIRIUSXM's strong momentum."

MAFFEI continued, "Our Board of Directors is thrilled to unanimously appoint JENNIFER as the next CEO. With nearly two decades of success at the Company, no one is better suited for this position. JENNIFER brings the thorough understanding of our business from every angle. She has played a key role in significantly growing SIRIUSXM's subscriber base. Jennifer will lead the Company's strong executive team as it continues building out its platforms and executes on its growth strategies."

"It has been a privilege to lead SIRIUSXM, and I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together over the last eight years," said. MEYER. "This Company has never been in a better position. We have transformed our business, growing SIRIUSXM and its offerings, welcoming the team from PANDORA through our game changing combination and increasing our scale in podcasting with Simplecast and the pending acquisition of STITCHER. Today, we deliver the best content with a consumer reach that is unmatched in audio entertainment in NORTH AMERICA. My decision to retire has long been in the works, and now is the right time to begin this transition. I could not be handing the reins over to a stronger leader than JENNIFER. I know firsthand how talented and innovative she is, and I believe she will drive SiriusXM to new heights. This is a key time for SIRIUSXM, and I look forward to working with JENNIFER to ensure a smooth transition as we execute on our near-term priorities."

