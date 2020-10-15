Launches New Campaign

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS has launched its JUNTAS VOTAMOS (TOGETHER WE VOTE) civic engagement campaign. JUNTAS VOTAMOS will focus on empowering Latina women to register and vote in the NOVEMBER 2020 election, and run it's in conjunction with HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH taking place SEPTEMBER 15 through OCTOBER 15, 2020.

The JUNTAS VOTAMOS campaign will be featured across ENTRAVISION’s television, radio, and digital platform and include:

Vote Series: showcases women from different backgrounds encouraging other women to vote.

Local Influencer Public Service Announcements: features female talent sharing their life experiences and challenges before becoming public figures, and male talent revealing the women who inspired them the most in their life.

Feature Profile Stories: the inspirational stories of four different Latino women will be profiled; they’ll tell their story of how they realized their dreams.

Topic Explainers Series: short stories examining the reasons for inequities in equal pay, gender violence, reproductive health, and sexual harassment.

ENTRAVISION VP/News, Social Affairs and Wellness LUISA COLLINS commented, "ENTRAVISION is proud of its long history of educating its audiences and promoting civic engagement. JUNTAS VOTAMOS is an empowering campaign focused on providing women with information on some of today's most important issues, and encouraging them to exercise their right to vote. I look forward to sharing the stories of the women participating in the campaign and I’m personally excited to be part of this effort."

Please see more information on the JUNTAS VOTAMOS campaign here.

