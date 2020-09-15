The Full Production Event Rocks October 2nd

Celebrating the release day of his first-ever solo album "CMFT" via ROADRUNNER RECORDS on OCTOBER 2nd, GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter COREY TAYLOR and his band are presenting a global streaming event "Forum Or Against ‘Em" at THE FORUM in LOS ANGELES on OCTOBER 2ND at 5p (ET).

Tickets for this OCTOBER 2nd pay-per-view streaming event are on sale now from watch.thecoreytaylor.com Fans can also purchase ticket bundles that include a t-shirt, hoodie, poster, and access to watch an exclusive COREY TAYLOR acoustic set.

TAYLOR said “I’ve been saying since the beginning I’d find a way to bring this music and this band to the people. And I’m honored that THE FORUM let us do just that. It’s CMFT in its entirety. It’s songs I’ve shared over the years. It’s a celebration, and I’m so stoked to party with all of you."

Concert Producer and DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS Founder DANNY WIMMER said, “To do a rock show on this scale, with an icon like COREY TAYLOR – while putting some of the behind-the-scenes heroes of the concert industry back to work – is an exciting step into the future. We believe that Pay-Per-View is here to stay and we couldn’t think of anyone better to help us launch our new digital platform than COREY TAYLOR. He's a global star, and his music with SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR, as well as our amazing relationship with 5B, has helped to fuel DWP’s growth over the past decade. We can’t wait to get this show started.”

"Forum Or Against ‘Em" will be a full arena production complete with pyrotechnics, a stacked set list featuring all tracks from "CMFT" as well as select fan-favorite cuts from TAYLOR’s SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR catalogues.

