Debate Coverage

SALEM RADIO NETWORK's coverage of the first 2020 Presidential Debate on SEPTEMBER 29th will include pre- and post-debate shows hosted by HUGH HEWITT and updates from SRN WHITE HOUSE Correspondent GREG CLUGSTON on scene in CLEVELAND.

The pre-debate preview show will begin at 8:06p (ET), with the debate itself at 9p and a "debate wrap-up show" airing at 10:30p. The preview and wrap-up shows will follow SRN's standard talk clock except that the wrap-up will begin precisely at 10:30 and not after a news break as shown on the clock.

“Excitement in anticipation of this first 2020 debate has been building for months,” said VP/News and Talk Programming TOM TRADUP. “With the polls tightening and no teleprompters on stage, our debate coverage promises to highlight the first gloves-off, no-holds-barred encounter between these two candidates for the highest office in AMERICA.”

