Parr

SHAWN PARR, host of KEY NETWORKS' nationally syndicated "Across The Country," will host a new concert series, “Taking The Highways Across AMERICA,” in partnership with CAMPING WORLD. The 10-week, free virtual concert series will feature a headliner, with emerging artists to be spotlighted as opening acts. Country group ALABAMA will kick things off TONIGHT (9/15) at 8p (CT). Tune in here.

Headliners set to perform throughout the series include MARTINA MCBRIDE, CHRIS YOUNG, RICKY SKAGGS with STEVEN CURTIS CHAPMAN, SUGARLAND, ZAC BROWN BAND, LADY A, BRETT YOUNG, LITTLE BIG TOWN and VINCE GILL with AMY GRANT. Shows will be streamed at CampingWorld.com, and will also be broadcast on the company’s FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE and TWITTER social media pages.

"I am so excited to team up with CAMPING WORLD and host their virtual concert series, 'Taking the Highways Across AMERICA,'" said PARR. "We are having a ball bringing it to all of our affiliates and fans across the country! Plus, we are hitting the road for some new adventures in the PARR-V very soon."

« see more Net News