Harden

Longtime iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHO-A/DES MOINES morning co-host VAN HARDEN has announced that he will retire as of JANUARY 8th.

HARDEN's career began at KDLS-A/PERRY, IA in 1971; he worked at KWEN/TULSA and KRNT-A/DES MOINES before joining WHO in 1986. He also served as PD at WHO for many years. He most recently has been co-hosting mornings with BONNIE LUCAS.

