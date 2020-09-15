New Nashville Office

TORONTO-based PAQUIN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP has opened its first office south of the CANADA-U.S. border in NASHVILLE, headed by artist manager MICHELLE SZETO. The office will serve as the home base for SZETO's roster, including singer/songwriter DONOVAN WOODS, Folk/Pop group WILD RIVERS, songwriter/producer LOGAN WALL and Indie/Pop artist DAVAN.

“My very first trip to NASHVILLE was back in 2013, and it very quickly became my home away from home,” said SZETO. “Our company, as well as our many artists, have built lifelong relationships in this town and establishing our first U.S. office here is among a long list of global goals we're setting out to achieve over the next few years. I'm beyond thrilled to finally make it official with MUSIC CITY, and we're thankful to our industry allies who've been generous and welcoming from the very beginning."

Additionally, PAQUIN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP's agency division, PAQUIN ARTISTS AGENCY (PAA), has hired new agents VESNA PEJKOVIC, ANDRÉ GUÉRETTE and JASON FURMAN, who are joining the team as VPs.

“The hiring of VESNA, ANDRÉ, and JASON further solidifies our already strong domestic operation, but each also brings knowledge of the international marketplace, allowing us to broaden our reach outside this country,” said PAA Pres. JULEIN PAQUIN. “With these new agents, we believe we will come out of the pandemic a stronger and more dynamic agency, ready to bring live music back to audiences all around the world.”

« see more Net News