ACM Lifting Lives And Christie's Partner

The philanthropic arm of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC, ACM LIFTING LIVES, and auction house CHRISTIE's are partnering for an online charity auction called "NASHVILLE: An Auction to benefit ACM LIFTING LIVES COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND." The auction will be led by a SWAROVSKI crystal bedazzled, four-string dulcimer owned by DOLLY PARTON for 30 years, and used by the Country legend as she celebrated her 50th anniversary performing at the GRAND OLE OPRY in 2019.

Other items for sale were donated by Country artists including REBA MCENTIRE, TIM MCGRAW, MARTY STUART and TRISHA YEARWOOD. View the available items at www.christies.com/nashville.

The auction will receive a special mention during the live broadcast of the "55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS," to be hosted by KEITH URBAN on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th on CBS (NET NEWS 3/23).

"Seeing my Country music community suffer due to the pandemic has broken my heart," said PARTON. "It was important to donate the dulcimer that was designed for my 50th OPRY anniversary so we can raise awareness and much needed funds to keep these folks on their feet before we can open the doors to our stages once again.”

Added ACM LIFTING LIVES Executive Dir. LYNDSAY CRUZ, "We are immensely grateful to the artists in the NASHVILLE community and beyond who have generously donated items for this auction in collaboration with CHRISTIE’s. Every winning bid will go towards our COVID-19 Response Fund to support the workers of our Country music community: the tour bus drivers, aspiring musicians, techs and venue workers – so many of whom have lost their livelihoods overnight during the course of this pandemic. So far, the fund has distributed $1.5 million, and we are hoping the sale of these iconic items will enable us to support more affected by this crisis.”

