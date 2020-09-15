Hola

NPR distributed and UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA-produced show WORLD CAFE will feature special performances, interviews and more TODAY (9/15)-OCTOBER 15th in honor of HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

The series of shows with exclusive content will feature special guests, live music sessions, artist interviews and more that highlight the exciting music of Hispanic/Latino/LatinX artists. It includes:

A new music discovery journey through cities in CENTRAL AMERICA, SOUTH AMERICA and MEXICO, guided by new LATIN ROOTS show contributor BYRON GONZALEZ, the MD, host and producer of LATIN ALT, an online station based at KCSN/LOS ANGELES (a WORLD CAFE affiliate).

Radio sessions and interviews with artists including CHICANO BATMAN, RODRIGO Y GABRIELA, CARLOS SANTANA, JORGE DREXLER, IFE’ and others.

A digital showcase of WORLD CAFE’s LATIN ROOTS interviews and sessions, as well as videos from its NPR MUSIC LIVE SESSIONS.

