Debuts Today

WARNERMEDIA's CNN AUDIO and iHEARTRADIO are debuting a 10-part podcast answering Americans' questions about the electoral process.

"ELECTION 101" is hosted by CNN Correspondent KRISTEN HOLMES, with each episode explaining a different topic about the election, including the two-party system, mail-in voting, voter security, gerrymandering, the Electoral College, conventions, and campaign finance. The show will post WEDNESDAYS starting TODAY (5/16).

The show is the third new political podcast to be launched by CNN AUDIO this year, following "CNN POLITICAL BRIEGING" with DAVID CHALIAN and "CNN'S POLITICALLY SOUND" with CHALIAN and NIA-MALIKA HENDERSON.

