Sally Makes Landfall With Raging Winds As Cat 2 Storm

HURRICANE SALLY has made landfall at GULF SHORES, AL as a category 2 hurricane. This latest storm hits the GULF COAST from SE LOUISIANA to the FLORIDA PANHANDLE, less than three weeks after HURRICANE LAURA caused widespread damage from wind, rain and storm surge, according to CNN.

ALABAMA and MISSISSIPPI are now more the main targets to feel the brunt of this slow-moving storm with MOBILE, AL expected to be where SALLY hits first. SALLY would be the first hurricane in 16 years to directly hit ALABAMA.

ACCUWEATHER is predicting a 6 to 10-foot storm surge, which will be one of the biggest impacts of HURRICANE SALLY. Storm surge arrives ahead of approaching storms as quickly rising floodwaters. It's not only the height but the movement, wave action and force of the surge that can lead to so much destruction. These floodwaters are often the greater threat to both lives and property than the wind even before a hurricane makes landfall.

President DONALD TRUMP approved emergency declarations for LOUISIANA and MISSISSIPPI. LOUISIANA Governor JOHN BEL EDWARDS declared a declared a state of emergency, and NEW ORLEANS and BATON ROUGE officials have ordered residents to evacuate due to the wind, rain and life-threatening storm surge. MISSISSIPPI Gov. TATE REEVES signed a preliminary state of emergency, and Gov. KAY IVEY issued a state of emergency for ALABAMA.

CUMULUS/MOBILE OM JIMMY STEELE is near the bullseye for approaching HURRICANE SALLY which was forecast to make landfall on DAUPHIN ISLAND in MOBILE BAY, THIS MORNING (9/16) as a category 1 storm with winds of 74-95 mph, with sustained winds of 85 mph. It gained strength to category 2, wiinds roaring at 96-110 mph and made landfall at GULF SHORES, AL, just 28 miles away.

STEELE told ALL ACCESS, "We have some big sticks here and not only cover MOBILE but BILOXI, MS and PENSACOLA, FL so we are of service to many thousands of listeners across many miles.

"Our main push has been to get our listeners to download our station apps in case we lose transmitter power. We are providing constant weather and traffic updates on the air and across the apps as well as messaging to and from listeners there and on our FACEBOOK pages where we can also disseminate closings and vital emergency information. We are also pushing our streaming if we lose our transmitting facilities.

"We are currently providing hourly update with our TV partner CBS affiliate WKRG-TV 5/MOBILE. I will be on-air in morning drive at WABD and can simulcast across all of our station in the cluster as well as join WKRG-TV for continuous coverage.

"Thankfully we will not be on the EAST side of the storm, but nonetheless, she will dump tons of rain and there will be significant flooding and storm surge. We are prepared and ready to go.

"Being live and local is a huge benefit in a situation like this -- we can focus on our listeners needs on neighborhood by neighborhood basis and direct help where the impact and damage is the greatest."

ALL ACCESS will keep you informed on what radio stations in NEW ORLEANS and those in surrounding areas of SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA as well as MISSISSIPPI and ALABAMA are doing to keep their audiences up to date on this dangerous storm.

