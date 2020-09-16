Sally Makes Landfall As Cat 2 Storm; Now Downgraded To Tropical Storm

HURRICANE SALLY has made landfall at GULF SHORES, AL as a category 2 hurricane and has since downgraded to a major Tropical Storm. SALLY is the latest storm to hit the GULF COAST from SE LOUISIANA to the FLORIDA PANHANDLE, less than three weeks after HURRICANE LAURA caused widespread damage from wind, rain and storm surge, according to CNN.

CUMULUS/MOBILE OM JIMMY STEELE updated ALL ACCESS on conditions: "It was a hard hit. Just wrapped up hours of wall-to-wall coverage! I need to populate content and have two stations off the air with twp on a low power backup. Only WABD is on-air from the main site at full power. On generator power at the studios.

"We are currently providing updates with our TV partner CBS affiliate WKRG-TV 5/MOBILE. Being live and local is a huge benefit in a situation like this -- we can focus on our listeners needs on neighborhood by neighborhood basis and direct help where the impact and damage is the greatest."

ACCUWEATHER is predicting a 6 to 10-foot storm surge, which will be one of the biggest impacts of HURRICANE SALLY. Storm surge arrives ahead of approaching storms as quickly rising floodwaters. It's not only the height but the movement, wave action and force of the surge that can lead to so much destruction. These floodwaters are often the greater threat to both lives and property than the wind even before a hurricane makes landfall.

President DONALD TRUMP approved emergency declarations for LOUISIANA and MISSISSIPPI. LOUISIANA Governor JOHN BEL EDWARDS declared a declared a state of emergency, and NEW ORLEANS and BATON ROUGE officials have ordered residents to evacuate due to the wind, rain and life-threatening storm surge. MISSISSIPPI Gov. TATE REEVES signed a preliminary state of emergency, and Gov. KAY IVEY issued a state of emergency for ALABAMA.

ALL ACCESS will keep you informed on what radio stations in NEW ORLEANS and those in surrounding areas of SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA as well as MISSISSIPPI and ALABAMA are doing to keep their audiences up to date on this dangerous storm.

