See You Next Year!

INSOMNIAC EVENTS has announced the return of Nocturnal Wonderland to GLEN HELEN REGIONAL PARK in SAN BERNARDINO, CA the weekend of SEPTEMBER 18-19, 2021.

Next year marks the eighth year of the event, and will bring new and exciting experiential features to transform the venue into a neon paradise, including new stage designs, art installations and characters. Headliners will once again be able to sleep under the stars with the return of camping, offering endless entertainment, activities and amenities all weekend.

Tickets for the 2021 event go on sale noon (PT) this THURSDAY (9/17). They can be purchased at nocturnalwonderland.com, where you can find out other details and pricing structures.

For those needing a little festival fun this year, you can tune in FRIDAY and SATURDAY (9/18-19) for the second Nocturnal Wonderland Virtual Rave-A-Thon, streaming live on INSOMNIAC’s YOUTUBE and TWITCH channels. Beginning at 6p (PT) each night and hosted by INSOMNIAC’s very own PASQUALE ROTELLA, fans will hear new sets from a wide array of electronic hitmakers, including BENNY BENASSI, BORGORE, DREZO, NITTI GRITTI and more.

