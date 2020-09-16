-
This Week's 'Conversations With Kendall' Column By All Access' Kendall Mathers Talks About The Need For Our Friends To Help Us Be Our Best Selves
September 16, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
In this week's ALL ACCESS "CONVERSATIONS WITH KENDALL" column, called "What Are Friends For," our columnist KENDALL MATHERS writes about the need to re-invest in "the self," and how important our friends are to fulfill that mission. especially in these continually trying times.
MATHERS writes, "I got together with a good friend of mine, CHRIS D’SILVA (@chrisfdsilva). He is so motivating, fun, and positive. We got a little group together, exchanged ideas, got a great workout in, took some awesome videos that we can all use on our platforms. I left with the feeling I have been looking for, contentment. We killed it!!"
