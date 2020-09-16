Kendall Mathers

In this week's ALL ACCESS "CONVERSATIONS WITH KENDALL" column, called "What Are Friends For," our columnist KENDALL MATHERS writes about the need to re-invest in "the self," and how important our friends are to fulfill that mission. especially in these continually trying times.

MATHERS writes, "I got together with a good friend of mine, CHRIS D’SILVA (@chrisfdsilva). He is so motivating, fun, and positive. We got a little group together, exchanged ideas, got a great workout in, took some awesome videos that we can all use on our platforms. I left with the feeling I have been looking for, contentment. We killed it!!"

KENDALL MATHERS speaks from the heart and soul, and shares her insights exclusively here in ALL ACCESS. Read her latest column here.

