Mr. R and Mrs. R

FISHNET SYNDICATION has entered an agreement to handle all marketing, advertising, and affiliate sales for the syndicated THE CLASSICS WITH MR & MRS R. The 3-hour all barter weekly radio show plays R&B Classics from back in the day.

RNR RADIO ROBERT RICKENBACKER said, "We are so happy to be joining FISHNET SYNDICATION to handle all our marketing, advertising and affiliate sales for THE CLASSICS WITH MR & MRS R. FISHNET SYNDICATION is perfect for us they are a complete turnkey operation and they are experts in the broadcast industry.

"We know all about producing a fantastic show and with FISHNET SYNDICATION that will be all we have to do. KENT JONES and MIKE TYLER have an outstanding reputation in the industry, so we are confident in selecting FISHNET SYNDICATION to representing us.”

FISHNET SYNDICATION/DALLAS partner MIKE TYLER added, "We at FISHNET SYNDICATION are so looking forward to working with this great husband and wife team bring radio stations THE CLASSICS WITH MR & MRS R radio show. THE CLASSICS WITH MR & MRS R launches at the perfect time as classic R&B becomes one of the hottest formats in AMERICA."

Mr. R is the co-host along with his wife PAMELA. He started his career in the late 80s as a rapper by the name KOOL ROB-O. After years of chasing a rap career, he decided to give it up to get into broadcasting.

Mrs. R is a radio/voice talent and the CFO of RNR RADIO. Most recently she was featured as the voice for “Welcome Calls” for SPRINT/NEXTEL cell phones.

