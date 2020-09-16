More changes

The recent launch of national midday and evening shows for ENTERCOM’s Country stations (NET NEWS 9/14) has resulted in some additional shuffling of duties among station staffers across the country. WNSH/NEW YORK afternoon host JESSE ADDY’s show will now be heard in that daypart at sister station WKIS/MIAMI replacing DINA B, who moves to the morning co-host role with APD/MD TIM “TC” CONLON. She succeeds JUNE KNIGHT in mornings.

With WYCD/DETROIT afternoon hosts ROB STONE and HOLLY HUTTON moving to a national evening show, the station has bumped former midday host SEAN “COOP” TABLER and former evening host SARAH THOMAS up to afternoons as a duo. TABLER added middays duties at WYCD in APRIL while retaining his morning shift at Top 40 WTDY/PHILADELPHIA. He will also now handle afternoons solo for KMNB (102.9 THE WOLF)/MINNEAPOLIS and WDSY (Y108)/PITTSBURGH, and succeeds CHRIS “FISH” SHATEK at KMNB.

At WDSY MARIA D’ANTONIO moves from afternoons to mornings, which she is now co-hosting with STONEY RICHARDS and KRISTEN BUCIGROSSI. Evening personality ELISTA comes off the air to make room for ROB & HOLLY, but retains her other duties, which include Assistant Brand Manager, MD and midday host on Top 40 sister WBZZ (100.7 FM STAR).

On the West coast, KSON/SAN DIEGO afternoon host KIMO JENSEN and KFRG/RIVERSIDE, CA midday host HEATHER FROGLEAR are now paired up to host an afternoon show that will air on KSON, KFRG, KMLE/PHOENIX, KWJJ (99.5 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND and KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF)/SEATTLE. Former KFRG afternoon host ANTHONY DONATELLI shifts to weekends. As previously reported, KKWF Interim PD, MD and afternoon host ALEK HALVERSON, KWJJ afternoon host TIM TAYLOR and KMLE afternoon host NINA D were among the company’s recent departures.

Also, while other stations are picking up the new “KATIE & COMPANY” midday show hosted by WNSH’s KATIE NEAL immediately, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS flagship station WDAF (106.5 THE WOLF)/KANSAS CITY will add the show after football season.

Finally, at WPAW (93.1 THE WOLF)/GREENSBORO, NC, PD CLAY JD WALKER moves from middays to afternoons succeeding former host TAMI "WITH AN I" RUMFELT, who was among last week’s layoffs.

« see more Net News