PREMIERE NETWORKS has renewed and extended its partnership with national radio host and R&B music legend KEITH SWEAT. Specific terms of the long-term, multi-platform agreement were not announced.

SWEAT said, “Thank you to PREMIERE NETWORKS and IHEARTRADIO for giving me this incredible platform. You believed in “THE SWEAT HOTEL” from the beginning and helped make it the success that it is TODAY.

"I’m grateful for our continued partnership and I look forward to growing and expanding our audience into the future. I also want to give a special thanks to JULIE TALBOTT, MARTIN MELIUS, DOC WYNTER, and DERRICK CORBETT.”

PREMIERE NETWORKS Pres. JULIE TALBOTT added, “KEITH SWEAT’s name is synonymous with R&B. His unparalleled connection to the music, the artists and listeners has been the driving force behind our successful partnership for the last 13 years. We couldn’t be happier to extend our relationship for years to come.”

THE SWEAT HOTEL is heard SUNDAY through FRIDAY from 7p-mid in all time zones. It’s on more than 60 stations including major markets such as CHICAGO, PHILADELPHIA, DETROIT, TAMPA, ST. LOUIS, LAS VEGAS, NORFOLK, and NEW ORLEANS. In addition, the show is broadcast on iHEARTRADIO.

