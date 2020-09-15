Joe Pitt

MOODY RADIO NETWORK Contemporary Christian welcomes JOE PITT as PD of digital stations PRAISE AND WORSHIP CHANNEL and MAJESTY RADIO: HYMNS AND INSPIRATIONAL FAVORITES. Most recently, PITT hosted middays and was MD at WRTB (95.9 THE BULLl)/ROCKFORD, IL.

"With digital being much like the wild west, we are thrilled to have JOE on our team to help pave the way," said Mgr./Digital Radio RICK HALL.

“When I graduated from the ILLINOIS MEDIA SCHOOL, my wife and I dreamed and prayed for a position like this," says PITT. "After years in country radio, I am honored to say our prayers have been answered.”

In this role, PITT will oversee programming on both PRAISE AND WORSHIP CHANNEL and MAJESTY RADIO, available on MOODY RADIO NETWORK’s owned and operated stations, as well as more than 400 nationwide affiliates. In addition, the channels are available through the MOODY RADIO App, Smart Speakers and TUNEIN.

PITT’s first day with MOODY RADIO will be MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28th.

