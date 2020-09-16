Special

Several Christian radio networks are joining to air a two-hour special this SATURDAY (9/19). “WHERE IS AMERICA HEADED?: FINDING FAITH IN A TIME OF FEAR” will include interviews by CBN anchor DAVID BRODY of Vice President MIKE PENCE and author JOEL C. ROSENBERG and will be distributed by SALEM RADIO NETWORK. The show will air on SRN stations and several affiliates of POINT OF VIEW MINISTRIES and CELEBRATION RADIO NETWORK, with excerpts airing on BOTT RADIO NETWORK and AMERICAN FAMILY RADIO on a delayed basis.

The show will be fed via SALEM's XDS-IP (Christian) and WESTWOOD ONE XDS (News-Talk) feeds for airing 8:30-10:30p (ET) and via POINT OF VIEW MINISTRIES' Microspace channel (POV2) with an audio file available for FTP download after the live airing.

